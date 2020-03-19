 

So Today, Trump Edited His Prepared Notes to Make Them More Racist

415
Politics • Views: 3,762
0

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford captured a very revealing shot at today’s press conference and posted it to Twitter, proving a point I’ve made many times about the Trump-thing: his racism is a deliberate con man’s strategy, to manipulate the right wing base and the media, and deflect blame away from himself for his pathetically incompetent, bungled response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Because he crossed out the word “Corona” in his prepared speech and replaced it with “Chinese.”

He knows what the Fox News audience wants to hear.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Kinks - Strangers (Official Audio) The Kinks - Strangers (Official Audio) Strangers was released in November 1970 as track 3 on the album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One', the album reached no.35 on the US album charts. One of two tracks ...
Thanos
10 hours, 44 minutes ago
Views: 138 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Stereophonics’ Emotional Maybe Tomorrow Performance (LIVE at the Global Awards 2020) This is surely one of Stereophonics best live performances ever. Maybe Tomorrow LIVE, performed exclusively at The Global Awards 2020. The band had just won the Global Special Award at the event, for their incredible career and life in ...
Thanos
16 hours, 44 minutes ago
Views: 175 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Quarantine Sessions - Smells Like Teen Spirit Im gunna be uploading relaxing guitar jams and beats ive been making during these crazy times!! stay tuned! xxx Follow Tom MischWebsite smarturl.itFacebook smarturl.itTwitter smarturl.itYoutube smarturl.itInstagram smarturl.itSpotify smarturl.itApple Music smarturl.it This is the Official Youtube channel of Tom Misch. ...
Thanos
17 hours, 1 minute ago
Views: 175 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
HAIM - the Steps (Live From the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)Music video by HAIM performing The Steps (Live from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). (C) 2020 Universal Television LLC vevo.ly
Thanos
17 hours, 9 minutes ago
Views: 181 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Goo Goo Dolls - Lost [Official Music Video] We're hitting the road this summer with special guest Lifehouse! Fan club pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available on Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local time. General on sale begins this Friday, February 7 at 10 am ...
Thanos
17 hours, 30 minutes ago
Views: 146 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200315Sunday we did some housekeeping. The liner comes with a film of talc. So we rinsed that off last week.This week we vacuumed it up with a shop vac.No idea how effective or thorough. At least we can say we ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 221 • Comments: 4 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
PETER YARROW / TOOTS HIBBERT & the Maytals — WAYFARING STRANGER Now that 1917 has zillions of new covers of this song coming out you deserve to hear the very best one to measure them all by. Everyone tends to sing this traditional folk tune as a sad drawn out ...
Thanos
3 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 457 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Norah Jones - I’m Alive ‘I’m Alive’ is a collaboration with Jeff Tweedy and the first song from Norah’s forthcoming album. ‘Pick Me Up Off the Floor’ will be available May 8th. Pre-order/save here: norahjones.lnk.to See Norah live: norahjones.com Connect with Norah:norahjones.cominstagram.comfacebook.com@NorahJones #NorahJones #ImAlive ...
Thanos
3 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 452 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Live From Home: Rachael Price & Taylor Ashton Sing Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ In Which "Live from Here" transforms to "Live from Home". Subscribe to the Live from Here channel and click the bell for notifications: bit.ly Our friends Rachael Price and Taylor Ashton perform #LivefromHome with the song "Time After Time" ...
Thanos
3 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 518 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Lickerish Quartet ‘Lighthouse Spaceship’thelickerishquartet.com
Thanos
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 655 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook