So Today, Trump Edited His Prepared Notes to Make Them More Racist

Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out “Corona” and replaced it with “Chinese” Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford captured a very revealing shot at today’s press conference and posted it to Twitter, proving a point I’ve made many times about the Trump-thing: his racism is a deliberate con man’s strategy, to manipulate the right wing base and the media, and deflect blame away from himself for his pathetically incompetent, bungled response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Because he crossed out the word “Corona” in his prepared speech and replaced it with “Chinese.”

He knows what the Fox News audience wants to hear.