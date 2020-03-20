The Always Awesome Tommy Emmanuel: “Timberland”
“Timberland” appears on Tommy Emmanuel’s album “The Best of Tommysongs.” It was written, performed, and produced by Tommy. He plays a Karol Baritone Guitar on this song. The video was directed and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard with Neighborhoods Apart. It contains footage from a 1930s logging film.
Order “The Best of Tommysongs” here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to
[Official Web Site]
tommyemmanuel.com
[Subscribe]
goo.gl
[Spotify]
open.spotify.com
[Facebook]
facebook.com
[Instagram]
instagram.com
[Twitter]
@tommyemmanuel
[FanClub]
tommyemmanuel.com