The Always Awesome Tommy Emmanuel: “Timberland”

“Timberland” appears on Tommy Emmanuel’s album “The Best of Tommysongs.” It was written, performed, and produced by Tommy. He plays a Karol Baritone Guitar on this song. The video was directed and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard with Neighborhoods Apart. It contains footage from a 1930s logging film.

