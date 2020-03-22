Rand Paul Has Coronavirus, After He Mocked Concerns and Voted Against Emergency Funding

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The title says it all, and I hope the American public is paying attention to the way the Republican Party is behaving during this crisis. Because Rand Paul isn’t the only hypocrite, and others are trying to exploit the outbreak of coronavirus by grabbing the power to arrest and detain people indefinitely without a trial.

Note that Rand Paul is asymptomatic at this point, which makes it very likely he spread the virus to other Republicans.

During the Senate GOP lunch today, Moran told colleagues that Rand was at the gym this morning, per two sources briefed on the lunch, and that he was swimming in the pool. Rand got his COVID-19 results back this morning. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 22, 2020

And now, Rand Paul’s father, dependably loony tunes as always.