The Bob Cesca Podcast: Put Dat Cookie Down
Amidst all the wild news, I missed posting this last week, but it’s still worth a listen: last Thursday’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Hawkins Spizman Fortas:
Put Dat Cookie Down — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here today; Stephanie Miller’s Patreon; Tulsi drops out and endorses Joe Biden; Coronavirus news; Trump signs House bill with sick leave and unemployment benefits; Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hilarious isolation videos; Trump’s horrendous press conferences; OAN and Chinese Virus; Dana Bash falls for Trump’s football trick again; Hydroxychloroquin; Trump’s non-joke joke about the press; Good news about cures; Disinformation and some guy on the internet; Don Junior’s latest conspiracy theory; The economy continues to melt down; With music by Richard Turgeon and Kaz; and more!