 

Live From Home: Margaret Glaspy & Julian Lage Play “Katonah”

230
Music • Views: 2,336
0

YouTube

Subscribe to the Live from Here channel and click the bell for notifications: bit.ly

Margaret Glaspy and Julian Lage are #LiveFromHome playing “Katonah”, a song they wrote together.

Keep making and sharing your music with us! Use #livefromhome and tag @livefromhereapm so we can share.

And don’t forget to directly support the artists you love and those who have lost work. These are precarious times for all of us, especially those who work in industries that rely on in-person experiences. You can support Live from Here by donating at livefromhere.org

Buy tickets to Live from Here shows: livefromhere.org
Listen to full episodes of Live from Here: livefromhere.org

Follow Live from Here on Facebook: facebook.com
Follow Live from Here on Twitter: twitter.com
Follow Live from Here on Instagram: instagram.com
Subscribe to the Live from Here newsletter: livefromhere.org

Live From Here with Chris Thile is the modern variety show, broadcast on public radio stations across the country. Each week, you’ll hear the best in music, comedy, theatre and more. With a world-class house band and fantastic special guests — from longtime favorites to exciting new voices — it’s something you just have to see for yourself!

#MargaretGlaspy #JulianLage #LivefromHere

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Nothing but Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy? (Lyric Video) Nothing But Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy (Official Lyric Video) Listen to IEGC? here: nbthiev.esSpotify: nbthiev.esApple Music: nbthiev.esItunes: nbthiev.esYouTube Music: nbthiev.esAmazon Music: nbthiev.esDeezer: nbthiev.es Click here to subscribe :: smarturl.it Follow NBT on Socials: Facebook: nbthiev.esTwitter: nbthiev.esInstagram: nbthiev.esSpotify: ...
Thanos
3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 67 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day - I Think We’re Alone Now (Cover) Dear friends.. While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the shondells “I think ...
Thanos
3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Views: 73 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Psychedelic Furs - You’ll Be Mine (Official Lyric Video) Taken from the new album by The Psychedelic Furs; 'Made of Rain'. Pre-order now to get both the new track ‘You’ll Be Mine’ along with ‘Don’t Believe’ as instant downloads - psychfurs.lnk.to ‘arguably their strongest since Forever Now’ – ...
Thanos
2 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 391 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Killers - Caution New Video for “Caution” – this is a sneak peak from the short film we did with director Sing Lee, coming soon on Apple Music!Pre-Save on Apple Music now: apple.co New Album Imploding The Mirage Out May 29th! Pre-Order ...
Thanos
3 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 445 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Kinks - Strangers (Official Audio) The Kinks - Strangers (Official Audio) Strangers was released in November 1970 as track 3 on the album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One', the album reached no.35 on the US album charts. One of two tracks ...
Thanos
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 619 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Stereophonics’ Emotional Maybe Tomorrow Performance (LIVE at the Global Awards 2020) This is surely one of Stereophonics best live performances ever. Maybe Tomorrow LIVE, performed exclusively at The Global Awards 2020. The band had just won the Global Special Award at the event, for their incredible career and life in ...
Thanos
4 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 590 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Quarantine Sessions - Smells Like Teen Spirit Im gunna be uploading relaxing guitar jams and beats ive been making during these crazy times!! stay tuned! xxx Follow Tom MischWebsite smarturl.itFacebook smarturl.itTwitter smarturl.itYoutube smarturl.itInstagram smarturl.itSpotify smarturl.itApple Music smarturl.it This is the Official Youtube channel of Tom Misch. ...
Thanos
4 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 612 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
HAIM - the Steps (Live From the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)Music video by HAIM performing The Steps (Live from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). (C) 2020 Universal Television LLC vevo.ly
Thanos
4 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 606 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Goo Goo Dolls - Lost [Official Music Video] We're hitting the road this summer with special guest Lifehouse! Fan club pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available on Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local time. General on sale begins this Friday, February 7 at 10 am ...
Thanos
4 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 469 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200315Sunday we did some housekeeping. The liner comes with a film of talc. So we rinsed that off last week.This week we vacuumed it up with a shop vac.No idea how effective or thorough. At least we can say we ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
5 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 527 • Comments: 4 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook