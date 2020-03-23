Live From Home: Margaret Glaspy & Julian Lage Play “Katonah”

YouTube

Margaret Glaspy and Julian Lage are #LiveFromHome playing “Katonah”, a song they wrote together.

Keep making and sharing your music with us! Use #livefromhome and tag @livefromhereapm so we can share.

And don’t forget to directly support the artists you love and those who have lost work. These are precarious times for all of us, especially those who work in industries that rely on in-person experiences. You can support Live from Here by donating at livefromhere.org

