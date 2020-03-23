The Story of How Florence Nightingale Revolutionized Nursing, as Told by Drunk History (Feat. Minka Kelly)

YouTube

After witnessing the horrors of the Crimean War firsthand, Florence Nightingale set out to transform the field of nursing.

About Drunk History:

Based on the popular web series, Drunk History is the liquored-up narration of our nation’s history. Host Derek Waters, along with an ever-changing cast of actors and comedians, travels across the country to present the rich tales that every city in this land has to offer. Booze helps bring out the truth. It’s just that sometimes the truth is a little incoherent.