 

Trump Wants to “Open Up” the Country by Easter

That’s in two weeks, folks.

Every scientific and medical expert in the US is warning that this would be a disaster on an unimaginable scale. But we now have a president who makes decisions based on his “gut feelings,” and those feelings always center around what would be best for him.

It’s a pretty simple calculation for Trump. The longer things stay shut down, the more it harms the economy, Trump’s corrupt businesses and his reelection chances.

It’s unclear how much he can actually do to “open up” the economy, because much of the decision-making power in this case belongs to individual states. But he’s found ways around that before.

