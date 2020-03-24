Here’s Something You Don’t See Every Day: Stephen Colbert Changes a Bike Inner Tube [VIDEO]
He’s not too bad at this, although he did fumble with the derailleur a bit before remembering how to get the back wheel off. I’m a little suspicious that his hands seemed to stay so clean throughout, though.
Today our host Stephen Colbert used a skill he learned at age 13: changing the inner tube on a bike tire.