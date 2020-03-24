The Bob Cesca Podcast: Ain’t No Curve
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Nicol Gersch Law PC:
Ain’t No Curve — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; It’s been one month since Trump said the virus is under control; The TV news people are helping Trump get re-elected; The Daily Trump Show is a free campaign commercial; Trump says this is war, then promptly surrenders to the so-called invisible enemy; We can’t let the cure be worse than the problem; People who listen to Trump will get sick; Dan Patrick and letting old people die; Red Hats say they’re willing to die for the economy; Jerry Falwell to reopen Liberty University; With music by Cougar The Tiger and Young Gun Silver Fox; and more!