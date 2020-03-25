 

The Big Question: Why Is Donald Trump Refusing to Deploy the Defense Production Act?

462
Politics • Views: 3,202
0

Today at the Washington Post, Greg Sargent (one of their best writers on the Trump crime family) asks an important question: Why is Donald Trump refusing to take the steps that could prevent mass deaths from coronavirus?

This question is forced upon us by an appearance by Rep. Elissa Slotkin on “Morning Joe,” and by new reporting that suggests we’re only beginning to glimpse the damage Trump’s failures could unleash.

Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, has introduced a new bill that would compel the president to deploy the Defense Production Act, or DPA, to direct the private sector to produce a range of medical supplies to address looming shortfalls amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Trump has invoked this 1950 wartime production measure but has not deployed it. Numerous states and health officials are pleading with him to do so, warning of severe equipment shortages crippling their own responses.

In discussing her bill Wednesday morning, Slotkin made a point that’s more startling than it first appears.

“I under almost no circumstances would recommend the legislative branch forcing the executive branch to enact these powers,” Slotkin said. “But the outcry is so strong that it’s pushed us to try and force the president to try to centralize the retooling of our big manufacturers.”

Emphasis mine. The question this raises is: Why must Trump be “forced” into doing this?

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Bright Eyes - Persona Non Grata (Official Visualizer) "Persona Non Grata” by Bright Eyes out now on Dead Oceans.Stream/buy - ffm.to ******* Produced by: Bright EyesEngineered by: Mike MogisAssistant Engineer: Adam RobertsMixed by: Mike MogisMastered by: Bob LudwigLyrics: Conor OberstWriters / Composers: Conor Oberst Publishing: Written by ...
Thanos
2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Views: 55 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
A Compline Prayer For those of us who follow traditions that include the daily offices, Compline is the last service of the day, right before going to sleep for the night. It gives a moment to pause and reflect upon the day ...
William Lewis
4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Views: 56 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200322This was another weekend that doesn't look like much in pictures. We made a cutout in the stock tank for the spillway slab.It weighs 55 pounds. We spent some time figuring how to balance it properly and get a nice ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Views: 88 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Betrayal-Why Did Trump Believe Chinese Disinformation Instead of US Intelligence? ...This criticism contains an element of truth. As The Wall Street Journal reported in early March, the Chinese government lied about the threat posed by COVID-19 and the coronavirus’s transmissibility to humans, and dragged its feet in informing the ...
Rightwingconspirator
6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Views: 130 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Ozarks Season 3 - Starts Friday Official Trailer for Ozark Season 3. All new episodes arrive on Netflix March 27, 2020. They are all in. The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, ...
Thanos
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 306 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Nothing but Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy? (Lyric Video) Nothing But Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy (Official Lyric Video) Listen to IEGC? here: nbthiev.esSpotify: nbthiev.esApple Music: nbthiev.esItunes: nbthiev.esYouTube Music: nbthiev.esAmazon Music: nbthiev.esDeezer: nbthiev.es Click here to subscribe :: smarturl.it Follow NBT on Socials: Facebook: nbthiev.esTwitter: nbthiev.esInstagram: nbthiev.esSpotify: ...
Thanos
1 day, 21 hours ago
Views: 349 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day - I Think We’re Alone Now (Cover) Dear friends.. While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the shondells “I think ...
Thanos
1 day, 21 hours ago
Views: 356 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Psychedelic Furs - You’ll Be Mine (Official Lyric Video) Taken from the new album by The Psychedelic Furs; 'Made of Rain'. Pre-order now to get both the new track ‘You’ll Be Mine’ along with ‘Don’t Believe’ as instant downloads - psychfurs.lnk.to ‘arguably their strongest since Forever Now’ – ...
Thanos
4 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 565 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Killers - Caution New Video for “Caution” – this is a sneak peak from the short film we did with director Sing Lee, coming soon on Apple Music!Pre-Save on Apple Music now: apple.co New Album Imploding The Mirage Out May 29th! Pre-Order ...
Thanos
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 621 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Kinks - Strangers (Official Audio) The Kinks - Strangers (Official Audio) Strangers was released in November 1970 as track 3 on the album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One', the album reached no.35 on the US album charts. One of two tracks ...
Thanos
6 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 800 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook