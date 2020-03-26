The Bob Cesca Podcast: Angry Jody
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Michael Hartley Attorney at Law:
Angry Jody — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; How we’re dealing with the pandemic; Swimming with sharks at the grocery store; The stimulus bill; The pandemic of stupid; Jobless claims skyrocket; Trump ignored the 2016 pandemic playbook; Trump is stonewalling a UN resolution because racism; Happy Birthday to Nancy Pelosi; Trump pastor says the virus is because of the gays; A truth commission; NBC and CNN will stop airing the Trump Show; Georgia and Louisiana postponed their primaries; Texas and Ohio ban abortions; Trump’s approval numbers; With music by Option Y and Quivvver; and more!