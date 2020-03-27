Mary Chapin Carpenter Is Singing Songs From Home: Episode 3, “The Hard Way” (Live From My Kitchen)

YouTube

Mary Chapin Carpenter performing “The Hard Way” (co-starring Angus)

Good morning and welcome back to #Songsfromhome, Episode 3: Live From My Kitchen (Again)

Thank you for all of your lovely comments and for your support, I’ve been overwhelmed with joy as well as deeply moved reading everyone’s words– we may be in lock down but our hearts are still open.

Spring has begun to show itself here at the farm; the fields are greening up, the trees hint that their bare branches may soon be filling with buds, and the daffodils are running riot through the woods and rocky borders. It’s the reliable cycle of nature that brings me the most hope and calms me when I feel anxious and sad. There have been many anxious and sad days here as I know there have been for you. Please remember, when it all seems too bleak, that you are not alone.

And the world won’t stop

And actions speak louder

Listen to your heart and your heart will say

Everything we got, we got the hard way

Stay mighty!

Until the next time…

