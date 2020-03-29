Luca Stricagnoli Breaks Out the Protective Gear and the Triple-Neck Acoustic Guitar: “Clint Eastwood” [VIDEO]
These are tough times. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, everybody is fighting the same battle. My video wants to be a respectful message symbolizing that no matter the circumstance, we keep going and we stay strong! I hope to provide you with some entertainment while we stay home.
