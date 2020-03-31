 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Very Good Job

83
Politics • Views: 1,323
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Mitchell Greenberg Attorney at Law:

A Very Good Job — Not safe for work! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Haircut disasters and stay at home lockdowns; The internet community; Chris Cuomo tests positive; Stormy Daniels trolls Trump; Trump insists that 150,000 deaths will mean he’s done a good job; The Scotty Gambit; Bill Mitchell is a kook; Fox News is worried about lawsuits; The Truth Commission; Judge Walton is looking into Barr’s handling of the Mueller Report; With music by Brian Lisik and Rockolith; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200329First we'd like to lodge a complaint: Since the day we laid the liner (3/1/20), it hasn't rained once. Now to business. Since our design does not include a filter, we need to give the whole system a head start. ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
16 hours, 3 minutes ago
Views: 108 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Splendid Isolation - Warren ZevonSplendid Isolation - Warren Zevon
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 393 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
FBI Statement Regarding March 24, 2020 Incident in Belton, Mo. - Lee’s Summit Tribune KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On March 24, 2020, the FBI executed a probable cause arrest of Timothy Wilson, 36, at the 100th block of Wilbur Parish Circle, Belton, Mo, at the conclusion of a long-running domestic terrorism investigation. While ...
Thanos
5 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 698 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 • Share to Facebook
Bright Eyes - Persona Non Grata (Official Visualizer) "Persona Non Grata” by Bright Eyes out now on Dead Oceans.Stream/buy - ffm.to ******* Produced by: Bright EyesEngineered by: Mike MogisAssistant Engineer: Adam RobertsMixed by: Mike MogisMastered by: Bob LudwigLyrics: Conor OberstWriters / Composers: Conor Oberst Publishing: Written by ...
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 717 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
A Compline Prayer For those of us who follow traditions that include the daily offices, Compline is the last service of the day, right before going to sleep for the night. It gives a moment to pause and reflect upon the day ...
William Lewis
6 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 556 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200322This was another weekend that doesn't look like much in pictures. We made a cutout in the stock tank for the spillway slab.It weighs 55 pounds. We spent some time figuring how to balance it properly and get a nice ...
I Don’t Take Responsibility At All (dangerman)
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 619 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Betrayal-Why Did Trump Believe Chinese Disinformation Instead of US Intelligence? ...This criticism contains an element of truth. As The Wall Street Journal reported in early March, the Chinese government lied about the threat posed by COVID-19 and the coronavirus’s transmissibility to humans, and dragged its feet in informing the ...
Rightwingconspirator
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 815 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Ozarks Season 3 - Starts Friday Official Trailer for Ozark Season 3. All new episodes arrive on Netflix March 27, 2020. They are all in. The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 871 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Nothing but Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy? (Lyric Video) Nothing But Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy (Official Lyric Video) Listen to IEGC? here: nbthiev.esSpotify: nbthiev.esApple Music: nbthiev.esItunes: nbthiev.esYouTube Music: nbthiev.esAmazon Music: nbthiev.esDeezer: nbthiev.es Click here to subscribe :: smarturl.it Follow NBT on Socials: Facebook: nbthiev.esTwitter: nbthiev.esInstagram: nbthiev.esSpotify: ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 915 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day - I Think We’re Alone Now (Cover) Dear friends.. While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the shondells “I think ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 960 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook