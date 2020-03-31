The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Very Good Job
A Very Good Job — Not safe for work! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Haircut disasters and stay at home lockdowns; The internet community; Chris Cuomo tests positive; Stormy Daniels trolls Trump; Trump insists that 150,000 deaths will mean he’s done a good job; The Scotty Gambit; Bill Mitchell is a kook; Fox News is worried about lawsuits; The Truth Commission; Judge Walton is looking into Barr’s handling of the Mueller Report; With music by Brian Lisik and Rockolith; and more!