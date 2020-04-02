In Which Donald Trump Sends a Bizarre Ranty Letter to Sen. Schumer
I’m filing this under Weird, for obvious reasons. This is not the behavior of a well human being at the best of times, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and this guy is supposed to be the leader of the US.
(Click the image icon under the tweet to embiggen the absurdity.)
Trump writes letter to Sen. Schumer saying if he spent less time on the “impeachment hoax” and more time on the people on NY, the NY would not have been so unprepared for the “invisible enemy.” pic.twitter.com/CIP50a6cbo
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) April 2, 2020