Fantastic Negrito: “Chocolate Samurai” (Corona Quarantine Video)
Music • Views: 1,106
Have you lost your mind yet? I asked people around the world to send me footage of how they’re coping with coronavirus…this is what came back. A moment of light. We may be isolated behind closed doors, but we are in this together. #stayathome #togetherathome
- Fantastic Negrito
STREAM SONG: fn.lnk.to
Director: Freddy Macdonald
Producer: Fred Macdonald
Editor: Freddy Macdonald
Production Company: Macdonald Entertainment Partners