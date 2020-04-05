A Full-Length Living Room Concert by the Great Richard Thompson [VIDEO]

YouTube

The first of Richard Thompson’s Facebook Live concerts recorded at his home in New Jersey during the coronavirus lock down of 2020. Richard is joined by his partner Zara Phillips for part of the performance.

I Misunderstood (1:09)

If I Could Live My Life Again - (6:30)

Now Be Thankful (13:34)

Walking The Long Miles Home (17:58)

As Soon As You Hear The Bell (22:54)

O Cinderella (27:47)

Down Where The Drunkards Roll (31:44)

Keep Your Distance (36:21)

The Rattle Within (40:54)

She Never Could Resist A Winding Road (45:01)

Jet Plane In A Rocking Chair (50:45)

I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight (55:45)

Recorded on Sunday 29th March 2020. We do not claim copyright of this material, just uploading here to give broader access in the spirit that the original concert was intended.

Originally streamed on Richard Thompson’s Facebook page

