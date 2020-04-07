The Bob Cesca Podcast: Putin, Pandemic, Porn and Pee
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Putin, Pandemic, Porn and Pee — [Explicit content] Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Republican stock dumping; Trump fires more inspectors general; Jonathan Karl walks into the Trump propeller; Trump loves helicopters; Trump launches his attack on the veracity of the WHO; The Brain Worms Update; The Trumps have a financial stake in hydroxychloroquine; Dr. Oz is advising Trump; Peter Navarro warned Trump in January; With music by State To State and Marina Rocks; and more!