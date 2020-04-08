Bernie Sanders Suspends His Campaign (Full Speech)
This is the political news of the day. It was just a matter of time, and now the other shoe has dropped.
However, note that Bernie is not endorsing Joe Biden, he’s remaining on ballots, and he still wants his followers to vote for him so he can collect delegates and influence the Democratic Party platform.
Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., holds a virtual news conference where he makes remarks after suspending his 2020 presidential campaign.
And to Bernie’s supporters: I know that I need to earn your votes. And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you’ll join us. You’re more than welcome: You’re needed.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020