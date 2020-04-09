Mike Pence Is Blocking Top Health Experts From Appearing on CNN
The only people giving the public relatively good information are now being prevented from doing so.
It looks more and more like they’re deliberately trying to get people killed.
Vice President Mike Pence’s office has declined to allow the nation’s top health officials to appear on CNN in recent days and discuss the coronavirus pandemic killing thousands of Americans, in an attempt to pressure the network into carrying the White House’s lengthy daily briefings in full.