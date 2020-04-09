 

Mike Pence Is Blocking Top Health Experts From Appearing on CNN

258
Health
0

The only people giving the public relatively good information are now being prevented from doing so.

Mike Pence is forbidding experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx from appearing on CNN unless CNN airs Donald Trump’s sleazy campaign events dressed up as press conferences in full, including all the dumbass nonsense and conspiracy theories Trump spews.

It looks more and more like they’re deliberately trying to get people killed.

Vice President Mike Pence’s office has declined to allow the nation’s top health officials to appear on CNN in recent days and discuss the coronavirus pandemic killing thousands of Americans, in an attempt to pressure the network into carrying the White House’s lengthy daily briefings in full.

