The Bob Cesca Podcast: Jo Jo the Monkey Boy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Jo Jo The Monkey Boy — [Explicit content] Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Bob cut his own hair this week; Bernie Sanders is out; Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee; We evaluate the top 11 possible vice presidential running mates; The new breakthrough drug: Imbisol; Michael McDermott performing live on our Wednesday show; Dr. Fauci estimates the death toll at 60,000; Trump’s declaration of victory over a pile of bodies; Intelligence officials warned Trump in November; Wall Street Journal editorial board slams the Trump Show; Trump vs Mail-in voting; With exclusive live music by Michael McDermott; and more!