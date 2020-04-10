Seth “Thorn Birds” Meyers Attic Session: Trump Wants His Coronavirus Failures to Be “Quickly Forgotten”

YouTube

Seth takes a closer look at the president and his allies trying to wish away the coronavirus pandemic and hoping everyone forgets that he botched the response to the crisis.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is supporting City Harvest to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, working to end hunger throughout its communities by rescuing 66 million pounds of food each year and delivering it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners across five boroughs. Click the button on the above/below to donate or visit cityharvest.org.