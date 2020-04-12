 

Randy Newman Live From Home: “Stay Away”

130
Music • Views: 1,547
0

YouTube

Stay Away

Venus in sweatpants
That’s who you are
And when this mess is over
I’ll buy you a car
We’ll drive that car
So fast and so far
All your stupid friends
Will be left behind

Stay away from me
Baby, keep your distance, please
Stay away from me
Words of love in times like these
I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day
A lot of people couldn’t stand that
But you can
You’ll be with me 24 hours a day
What a lucky man I am

Stay away from me
Wash your hands
Don’t touch your face
How do you like that
Wash your hands
Don’t touch your face
I saw you
Thirty years together
And we’re still having fun
Once we were two,
Now we are one
Let’s go out and get a burger
When you’re done, you’re done
Memories of the past

Be kind to one another
Tell her you love her every day
If you’re angry about something, let it go
If the kids are frightened, tell them not to be afraid
But don’t let them touch your face
Don’t let them touch your face

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Corona Virus Dreams - It’s Not Just YouThe blog I Dream of Covid is a surrealist collection of dreams submitted by readers around the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that, apparently, has had far-reaching effects into our collective subconscious. One San Francisco resident dreamed ...
Thanos
9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Views: 134 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
DIRE Behaviour by the US Putative PresidentI probably disagree with Vice President Mike Pence on most national domestic policy issues. That doesn't matter any longer. It is time to swear in Vice President Pence as President of the United States of America. The ineptness ,inhumanity, and ...
Möbiustripped
19 hours, 19 minutes ago
Views: 187 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Strokes - Eternal Summer (Audio) The Strokes ‘The New Abnormal’ Available Now: smarturl.it Click to listen to The Strokes on Spotify: smarturl.it More from The StrokesBad Decsions: smarturl.itAt The Door: smarturl.it Last Nite: YouTube Reptilia: YouTubeYou Only Live Once: YouTubeSomeday: YouTube Follow The StrokesWebsite: ...
Thanos
2 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 352 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Andrew Bird - Capital Crimes Listen to Capital Crimes: found.ee Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin “I wrote “Capital Crimes” more than a year ago about capital punishment. For a while they were giving IQ tests to death row inmates. If you scored below 70 ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 386 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Hayley Williams - My Friend [Official Lyric Video] My Friend by Hayley Williams Download/stream "My Friend": hayleywilliams.lnk.to Petals For Armor I OUT NOW! Stream/Download: hayleywilliams.lnk.to Pre-order Petals For Armor out May 8th: hayleywilliams.lnk.to Written by Hayley Williams and Joey HowardProduced by Taylor York Additional Production by Joey ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 381 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Twenty One Pilots - Level of Concern (Official Video) twenty one pilots - Level of Concern (Official Video)official video for "Level of Concern" - available now on Fueled By Ramen. top.lnk.to Exclusive Crew Nation hoodie available now - smarturl.itA portion of proceeds from this song + the TØP ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 420 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Four Cornered Room — War Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Four Cornered Room · War The Very Best Of War ℗ 2003 Far Out Productions, Inc Released on: 2003-01-01 Studio Personnel, Engineer: Chris HustonProducer: Jerry GoldsteinComposer Lyricist: Papa Dee AllenComposer Lyricist: Charles ...
Thanos
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 627 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
GoGo Penguin - Kora (Live) "Kora" from the album “GoGo Penguin” (out on June 5th 2020)Preorder / Presave the album : gogopenguin.lnk.to Follow GoGo Penguin:Facebook : facebook.comTwitter : @GoGo_Penguin/Instagram : instagram.comYoutube : youtube.comOfficial Website : gogopenguin.co.uk Credits:Composed by GoGo Penguin (Chris Illingworth, Nick Blacka, ...
Thanos
4 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 598 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
GoGo Penguin - Atomised “Atomised” from the album “GoGo Penguin” (out on May 1st 2020)Preorder / Presave the album : gogopenguin.lnk.to Facebook : facebook.comTwitter : @GoGo_Penguin/Instagram : instagram.comYoutube : youtube.comOfficial Website : gogopenguin.co.uk Composed by GoGo Penguin (Chris Illingworth, Nick Blacka, Rob Turner) ...
Thanos
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 622 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
A Little Soon to Say — Jackson BrowneProvided to YouTube by Inside Recordings A Little Soon To Say · Jackson Browne A Little Soon To Say ℗ 2020 Inside Recordings Composer: Jackson Browne Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
6 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 870 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook