Randy Newman Live From Home: “Stay Away”

Stay Away

Venus in sweatpants

That’s who you are

And when this mess is over

I’ll buy you a car

We’ll drive that car

So fast and so far

All your stupid friends

Will be left behind

Stay away from me

Baby, keep your distance, please

Stay away from me

Words of love in times like these

I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day

A lot of people couldn’t stand that

But you can

You’ll be with me 24 hours a day

What a lucky man I am

Stay away from me

Wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

How do you like that

Wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

I saw you

Thirty years together

And we’re still having fun

Once we were two,

Now we are one

Let’s go out and get a burger

When you’re done, you’re done

Memories of the past

Be kind to one another

Tell her you love her every day

If you’re angry about something, let it go

If the kids are frightened, tell them not to be afraid

But don’t let them touch your face

Don’t let them touch your face