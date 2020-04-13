Sanity Break: Andy Timmons and Dane Bryant, “Falling” [VIDEO]
Music
A loving tribute to our friend and inspiration Olivia Newton-John who Dane and I have had the honor of working with for 20+ years. At every step of the way a gracious and kind soul that also happens to be a ball of energy that uses her powers for good. Much love and thanks also to the incredible John Farrar who wrote this and so many of Olivia’s hits. This is truly a masterpiece sir!
