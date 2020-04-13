 

Seth Meyers Attic Sessions: Trump Looks to “Reopen” Economy After NYT Coronavirus Bombshell

24
Politics • Views: 379
0

YouTube

Seth takes a closer look at the president getting ready to “reopen” the economy after a bombshell New York Times report revealed more details about how he ignored the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is supporting City Harvest to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, working to end hunger throughout its communities by rescuing 66 million pounds of food each year and delivering it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners across five boroughs. Click the button on the above/below to donate or visit cityharvest.org.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
White House — Best Prepare to Be Mega-GratitudedHow many million incoming voice, text, and email 'greetings' can the White House wires and wireless servers carry and process each neap tide, each hour, each minute, each second? You know, those loquaciously articulated flowerings of gratitude that enumerate and ...
Möbiustripped
2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Views: 56 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Everybody Loves the Sunshine - Takuya Kuroda Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Everybody Loves The Sunshine · Takuya Kuroda · José James Rising Son ℗ 2013 Blue Note Records Released on: 2014-01-01 Producer, Associated Performer, Vocals: José JamesStudio Personnel, Recording Engineer, Mix Engineer: Brian ...
Thanos
12 hours, 33 minutes ago
Views: 124 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Blink-182 - Happy Days (Official Video) #Stayhome Thank you to everyone who helped make this video. Stay home. Stay Safe. NEW ALBUM "NINE" OUT NOW AT blink182.lnk.to blink-182 merch store smarturl.it Text blink-18[no phone numbers allowed] Follow The Band fb.me @blink182 instagram.com youtube.com blink182.tumblr.com reddit.com Director: ...
Thanos
13 hours, 2 minutes ago
Views: 140 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
(68) Neil Finn - Distant Sun (Live on Fangradio, 2020) Neil has been going live with Elroy Finn and @Liam Finn at 3pm PDT on Fangradio, an audio stream at Mixlr. They pull from the archives, play covers and take requests. mixlr.com or neilfinn.comLet us know if you've attended ...
Thanos
13 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 130 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
No Fire! No Fire!and what about shouting "no fire! no fire!" in a burning building. No problem, right?
Möbiustripped
13 hours, 17 minutes ago
Views: 117 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Vladimir’s DiseaseEvery now and about, Vladimir has this niggling intrusion, "It cain't be this easy. Nothing prepared us for it to be this easy. ..." But, there it is. DonnieJ may be faux, but his honorchy is for real. He just ...
Möbiustripped
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 185 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Corona Virus Dreams - It’s Not Just YouThe blog I Dream of Covid is a surrealist collection of dreams submitted by readers around the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that, apparently, has had far-reaching effects into our collective subconscious. One San Francisco resident dreamed ...
Thanos
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 299 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
DIRE Behaviour by the US Putative PresidentI probably disagree with Vice President Mike Pence on most national domestic policy issues. That doesn't matter any longer. It is time to swear in Vice President Pence as President of the United States of America. The ineptness ,inhumanity, and ...
Möbiustripped
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 296 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Strokes - Eternal Summer (Audio) The Strokes ‘The New Abnormal’ Available Now: smarturl.it Click to listen to The Strokes on Spotify: smarturl.it More from The StrokesBad Decsions: smarturl.itAt The Door: smarturl.it Last Nite: YouTube Reptilia: YouTubeYou Only Live Once: YouTubeSomeday: YouTube Follow The StrokesWebsite: ...
Thanos
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 480 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Andrew Bird - Capital Crimes Listen to Capital Crimes: found.ee Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin “I wrote “Capital Crimes” more than a year ago about capital punishment. For a while they were giving IQ tests to death row inmates. If you scored below 70 ...
Thanos
4 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 509 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook