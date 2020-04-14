 

President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden for President [FULL VIDEO]

A long-awaited endorsement for Joe Biden, and watching it was almost painful because of the contrast with the current sociopathic squatter in the White House.

On April 14, 2020, President Obama endorsed Joe Biden For President. He noted Biden’s leadership on health care, climate change, and the 2008 recovery, and said that he believes that Biden is the person who can heal the country in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. With President Obama on our team, we’re going to unite our party and restore the soul of the nation. Together, we will defeat Donald Trump. Join our campaign: joebiden.com

