The Bob Cesca Podcast: Screaming Thumbs
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Screaming Thumbs — [Explicit Content] Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Dr. Oz and Sean Hannity are okay with killing up to 1.7 million children in order to re-open the economy; The confused Red Hat protesters in Ohio and Michigan; Tiny Trump doesn’t believe the coronavirus numbers; Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to appoint his minion; Trump tries to de-fund the WHO; Confederate Flags in Michigan; Kellyanne Conway is a flaming idiot; Trump’s crazy talk show idea; The Keynesian elephant in the room; With music by Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets and Terri Morris; and more!