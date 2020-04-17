 

An Exquisite Tiny Desk (Home) Concert by Chinese Virtuoso Lang Lang [VIDEO]

501
Music • Views: 3,503
0

YouTube

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.
________________________________________________________________

SET LIST

Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in C-sharp minor
Bach: Goldberg Variations 18 & 19

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Barenaked Ladies - the Old Apartment (SelfieCamJam) The Old Apartment is the 6th installment of the BNL #SelfieCamJam, and is supporting Food Banks Canada, who are reducing hunger across Canada with a network of over 500 food banks. Please consider donating at bit.ly. 🎬 Edward Pond ...
Thanos
23 hours, 36 minutes ago
Views: 210 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Mad World Performed by Curt Smith of Tears for Fears One of the songs that I played over and over again growing up was Mad World by @Tears For Fears Youtube. Hard to imagine a song that seems more relevant right now. I am so happy to share a ...
Thanos
1 day, 12 hours ago
Views: 284 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
It’s TimeTrump's latest threats justify direct action by US citizens to bring the White House to a grinding slogging halt. No, not shut down 'the government' and not stop the activity of the federal Executive Departments - specifically smother the Office ...
Möbiustripped
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
White House — Best Prepare to Be Mega-GratitudedHow many million incoming voice, text, and email 'greetings' can the White House wires and wireless servers carry and process each neap tide, each hour, each minute, each second? You know, those loquaciously articulated flowerings of gratitude that enumerate and ...
Möbiustripped
3 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 407 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Everybody Loves the Sunshine - Takuya Kuroda Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Everybody Loves The Sunshine · Takuya Kuroda · José James Rising Son ℗ 2013 Blue Note Records Released on: 2014-01-01 Producer, Associated Performer, Vocals: José JamesStudio Personnel, Recording Engineer, Mix Engineer: Brian ...
Thanos
4 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 504 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Blink-182 - Happy Days (Official Video) #Stayhome Thank you to everyone who helped make this video. Stay home. Stay Safe. NEW ALBUM "NINE" OUT NOW AT blink182.lnk.to blink-182 merch store smarturl.it Text blink-18[no phone numbers allowed] Follow The Band fb.me @blink182 instagram.com youtube.com blink182.tumblr.com reddit.com Director: ...
Thanos
4 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 544 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
(68) Neil Finn - Distant Sun (Live on Fangradio, 2020) Neil has been going live with Elroy Finn and @Liam Finn at 3pm PDT on Fangradio, an audio stream at Mixlr. They pull from the archives, play covers and take requests. mixlr.com or neilfinn.comLet us know if you've attended ...
Thanos
4 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 528 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
No Fire! No Fire!and what about shouting "no fire! no fire!" in a burning building. No problem, right?
Möbiustripped
4 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 423 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Vladimir’s DiseaseEvery now and about, Vladimir has this niggling intrusion, "It cain't be this easy. Nothing prepared us for it to be this easy. ..." But, there it is. DonnieJ may be faux, but his honorchy is for real. He just ...
Möbiustripped
5 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 468 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Corona Virus Dreams - It’s Not Just YouThe blog I Dream of Covid is a surrealist collection of dreams submitted by readers around the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that, apparently, has had far-reaching effects into our collective subconscious. One San Francisco resident dreamed ...
Thanos
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 676 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook