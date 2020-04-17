An Exquisite Tiny Desk (Home) Concert by Chinese Virtuoso Lang Lang [VIDEO]
The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.
SET LIST
Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in C-sharp minor
Bach: Goldberg Variations 18 & 19