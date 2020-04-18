Mary Chapin Carpenter’s Songs From Home, Episode 9: “Chasing What’s Already Gone” [VIDEO]

YouTube

I felt like I had to post this because White Kitty is awake, a very rare occurrence or so I am told. (Also because it’s a great song.)

Hi everyone, welcome back to #songsfromhome Episode 9: Chasing What’s Already Gone

We are nearly a month into posting these little song videos from the farm, thanks to everyone for continuing to tune in and also for spreading the word… If all they do is bring a smile and allow a moment’s respite from the hard news of the day, then I’ve accomplished what I set out to do, which was to be useful in some way. Thank you for helping me do that.

If you’re like me, you’ve been spending a lot of time thinking of what the future will look like; our lives, our world has been forever altered, and the only thing we can control is how we respond… how we will adjust to whatever it ends up being and what it ends up asking of all of us is an unknown for now. But even in these early days, the examples of people’s selflessness, courageous giving and service to others, even in the face of personal loss, are everywhere, and these are the ones who lift all of us up.

To use the word again, may we all be so useful.

But I keep on rolling and I hope I’ve learned

more of what’s right than what’s wrong

it’s ashes and roses and time that burns

when you’re chasing what’s already gone

On a less somber note, earlier this week we got a call from the BBC World service, asking if I would sing a song from the kitchen for the late evening news - they especially asked if Angus and White Kitty could make an appearance. For those who wondered, Angus was lying on my foot the entire time, so I was pinned to my spot and WK turned her back on most of the proceedings. They were not impressed but I was delighted to say hello to everyone up late…anyone who knows me is well aware of my love for all things British, the Beeb and that I wear my Honorary Brit imaginary pin with pride.

Until the next time, stay well and #STAYMIGHTY !

