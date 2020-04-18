 

Mary Chapin Carpenter’s Songs From Home, Episode 9: “Chasing What’s Already Gone” [VIDEO]

149
Music • Views: 1,830
0

YouTube

I felt like I had to post this because White Kitty is awake, a very rare occurrence or so I am told. (Also because it’s a great song.)

Hi everyone, welcome back to #songsfromhome Episode 9: Chasing What’s Already Gone

We are nearly a month into posting these little song videos from the farm, thanks to everyone for continuing to tune in and also for spreading the word… If all they do is bring a smile and allow a moment’s respite from the hard news of the day, then I’ve accomplished what I set out to do, which was to be useful in some way. Thank you for helping me do that.

If you’re like me, you’ve been spending a lot of time thinking of what the future will look like; our lives, our world has been forever altered, and the only thing we can control is how we respond… how we will adjust to whatever it ends up being and what it ends up asking of all of us is an unknown for now. But even in these early days, the examples of people’s selflessness, courageous giving and service to others, even in the face of personal loss, are everywhere, and these are the ones who lift all of us up.
To use the word again, may we all be so useful.

But I keep on rolling and I hope I’ve learned
more of what’s right than what’s wrong
it’s ashes and roses and time that burns
when you’re chasing what’s already gone

On a less somber note, earlier this week we got a call from the BBC World service, asking if I would sing a song from the kitchen for the late evening news - they especially asked if Angus and White Kitty could make an appearance. For those who wondered, Angus was lying on my foot the entire time, so I was pinned to my spot and WK turned her back on most of the proceedings. They were not impressed but I was delighted to say hello to everyone up late…anyone who knows me is well aware of my love for all things British, the Beeb and that I wear my Honorary Brit imaginary pin with pride.

Until the next time, stay well and #STAYMIGHTY !

#songsfromhome #chasingwhatsalreadygone #ashesandroses #blueridgemountains #virginia #farm #angus #goldenretreiver #bbc #thebeeb #home #stayhome #withme #flattenthecurve #weareallconnected #staymighty #songsforshutins #staythefuckhome

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Portugal. The Man - Sleep Forever (Live at Royce Hall - UCLA) Recorded May 16, 2012The band performed with the UCLA Philharmonic throughout the set. We do not have the names of everyone who performed but thank you for joining us on stage that night. Mark Einhorn helped arrange and conduct ...
Thanos
11 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 148 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Something More Than Free (4/16/2020) - Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitJason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform "Something More Than Free"
Thanos
11 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 156 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Barenaked Ladies - the Old Apartment (SelfieCamJam) The Old Apartment is the 6th installment of the BNL #SelfieCamJam, and is supporting Food Banks Canada, who are reducing hunger across Canada with a network of over 500 food banks. Please consider donating at bit.ly. 🎬 Edward Pond ...
Thanos
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 355 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Mad World Performed by Curt Smith of Tears for Fears One of the songs that I played over and over again growing up was Mad World by @Tears For Fears Youtube. Hard to imagine a song that seems more relevant right now. I am so happy to share a ...
Thanos
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 407 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
It’s TimeTrump's latest threats justify direct action by US citizens to bring the White House to a grinding slogging halt. No, not shut down 'the government' and not stop the activity of the federal Executive Departments - specifically smother the Office ...
Möbiustripped
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 332 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
White House — Best Prepare to Be Mega-GratitudedHow many million incoming voice, text, and email 'greetings' can the White House wires and wireless servers carry and process each neap tide, each hour, each minute, each second? You know, those loquaciously articulated flowerings of gratitude that enumerate and ...
Möbiustripped
5 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 487 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Everybody Loves the Sunshine - Takuya Kuroda Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Everybody Loves The Sunshine · Takuya Kuroda · José James Rising Son ℗ 2013 Blue Note Records Released on: 2014-01-01 Producer, Associated Performer, Vocals: José JamesStudio Personnel, Recording Engineer, Mix Engineer: Brian ...
Thanos
5 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 615 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Blink-182 - Happy Days (Official Video) #Stayhome Thank you to everyone who helped make this video. Stay home. Stay Safe. NEW ALBUM "NINE" OUT NOW AT blink182.lnk.to blink-182 merch store smarturl.it Text blink-18[no phone numbers allowed] Follow The Band fb.me @blink182 instagram.com youtube.com blink182.tumblr.com reddit.com Director: ...
Thanos
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 659 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
(68) Neil Finn - Distant Sun (Live on Fangradio, 2020) Neil has been going live with Elroy Finn and @Liam Finn at 3pm PDT on Fangradio, an audio stream at Mixlr. They pull from the archives, play covers and take requests. mixlr.com or neilfinn.comLet us know if you've attended ...
Thanos
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 641 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
No Fire! No Fire!and what about shouting "no fire! no fire!" in a burning building. No problem, right?
Möbiustripped
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 506 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook