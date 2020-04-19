Gorgeous Music and Dance in an Icelandic Landscape: Hania Rani, “F Major” [VIDEO]
“Listening to Hania’s music over and over, I began to dream of a single sequence shot that would follow her music floating in the wind of an unreal Icelandic landscape. I asked each dancer to give a personal interpretation of Hania’s song. We were very lucky to succeed in this insane artistic performance despite the great cold (minus 7 celsius), it was such a moment of truth.” – @Neels Castillon
A piece for solo piano, ‘F Major’ unravels yet further nuances of the instrument’s intricate nature and offers more glimpses into Hania’s sonic imagination. It was created in August 2019, while she was composing music for a film: ”one hot summer evening, as I sat at the piano, this melody appeared under my fingers out of the blue” – @Hania Rani
Directed by Neels Castillon
Dancers • Mellina Boubetra, Janina Sarantšina, Fanny Sage
Cinematography • Éric Blanckaert
1st AC • Kévin Rosé
2nd AC • François Przybylski
Set Designer • Odin Deray
Producers • Emilie Mallen, Louis Arnoux
Production Manager • Kiljan Paoli
Executive Producer • Ariane Cornic
Production coordinator • Sandrine Laveau
Editor • Sébastien Rouquet
Colorist • Sébastien Mingam
Production Company • motionpalace.tv
Stylism • SézaneCamera & Lenses • RVZ
Shot in Iceland on February 23, 2020.