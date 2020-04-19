Cory Wong With Metropole Orkest: “Ellie”

YouTube

when my daughter was a few weeks old, it was December and we were walking around the city for the ‘Holidazzle’ parade. we were watching all of the bright lights and people dressed up as huge Chrismas lights and ornaments….a light snow and not the typical bitter Minnesota cold.

a perfect night to be out.

we went out to enjoy the holiday spirit, and so did seemingly everybody in the city. It was a joyful chaos….people all around with their families, hot cocoa, bells, and whatnot.

Ellie was asleep in her stroller as peaceful as could be amongst the hustle of the outside world.

I kept hearing this tune as a piano lullaby where she’s so innocently sleeping, yet so much happening around her.

It was something that made me reflect on own ‘world’ as an adult; needing to find peace, comfort, and joy when there’s chaos around me.

In this tune.

The role of ‘Ellie’ is played by the Piano

The role of ‘Chaos’ is played by the Drums and String section

The role of ‘Dad’ is played by the guitar

Produced/Mixed/Mastered: Cory Wong

MO Artistic producer: Robert Soomer

Recording engineer: Dirk Overeem

mo.nl