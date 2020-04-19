 

Cory Wong With Metropole Orkest: “Ellie”

check out the album here → fanlink.to
—-
when my daughter was a few weeks old, it was December and we were walking around the city for the ‘Holidazzle’ parade. we were watching all of the bright lights and people dressed up as huge Chrismas lights and ornaments….a light snow and not the typical bitter Minnesota cold.
a perfect night to be out.

we went out to enjoy the holiday spirit, and so did seemingly everybody in the city. It was a joyful chaos….people all around with their families, hot cocoa, bells, and whatnot.

Ellie was asleep in her stroller as peaceful as could be amongst the hustle of the outside world.

I kept hearing this tune as a piano lullaby where she’s so innocently sleeping, yet so much happening around her.

It was something that made me reflect on own ‘world’ as an adult; needing to find peace, comfort, and joy when there’s chaos around me.

In this tune.
The role of ‘Ellie’ is played by the Piano
The role of ‘Chaos’ is played by the Drums and String section
The role of ‘Dad’ is played by the guitar

Produced/Mixed/Mastered: Cory Wong
MO Artistic producer: Robert Soomer
Recording engineer: Dirk Overeem

METROPOLE ORKEST
Conducted by Vince Mendoza

guitar
Cory Wong

1st violin
Arlia de Ruiter
Vera Laporeva
Denis Koenders
Pauline Terlouw
Jasper van Rosmalen
Christina Knoll
Gideon Nelissen
Belen Pérez Carreras

2nd violin
Merel Jonker
Herman van Haaren
Willem Kok
Ruben Margarita
Xaquín Carro Cribeiro
Coleman Willis
Saskia Frijns

viola
Norman Jansen
Mieke Honingh
Julia Jowett
Iris Schut
Isabella Petersen

cello
Emile Visser
Annie Tångberg
Jascha Albracht
Jascha Bordon

double bass
Erik Winkelmann
Arend Liefkes

harp
Joke Schonewille

flute
Mariël van den Bos
Janine Abbas

oboe
Maxime le Minter

saxophone / clarinet
Marc Scholten
Paul van der Feen
Leo Janssen
Sjoerd Dijkhuizen
Jesse Brevé

french horn
Liz Hunfeld

trumpet
Ray Bruinsma
Martijn de Laat
Nico Schepers
Koen Smits

trombone
Jan Oosting
Robinson Khoury
Jan Bastiani
Martijn Sohier

bass trombone
Martin van den Berg

orchestral percussion
Murk Jiskoot
Jorge Sanz Pineda

drums
Martijn Vink

guitar
Peter Tiehuis

bass
Seth Tackaberry

piano/keys
Hans Vroomans

mo.nl

