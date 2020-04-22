The Bob Cesca Podcast: Linda Jong-Un
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Linda Jong-un — [Explicit Content] Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; What’s the deal with Kim Jong-un?; Senate Intelligence Committee confirms Russia attacked the election to help Trump; Steele Dossier wasn’t part of the investigation; Bill Barr won’t rule out Obama administration indictments before the election; Trump worsened the coronavirus death toll by 60 percent; The phenomenal dumbness of the astro-turf protesters; Brian Kemp is re-opening Georgia this week; Barr also considering charges against governors; More running-mate speculation; With music by Lizanne Knott and Rigorous Proof; and more!