Jason Mraz: “Look for the Good” [Music Video]

There was a time when I would have shunned a relentlessly upbeat song like this. That time is not now.

Lyrics:

Look for the good in everything

Look for the people who will set your soul free

It always seems impossible until it’s done

Look for the good in everyone

Look for the good in everything

Look for the people who will set your soul free

It always seems impossible until it’s done

Look for the good in everyone

People done gone crazy / People done gone mad

People done forgot the superpowers we all have

We were born to love not hate / We can decide our fate

& look for the good in everyone & celebrate all our mistakes

If there’s a silver lining (silver lining)

You still have to find it (find it, find i-i-i-it)

Look for the good in everything

Look for the people who will set your soul free

It always seems impossible until it’s done

Look for the good in everyone

Everyone needs sunshine / Everyone needs rain

Everyone is carrying around some kind of pain

I see who you are / You’re just like me

I see you’re searching for a purpose / Guided by a dream

I see who you are / I’m just like you

I get lost sometimes & I forget what I came here to do

I keep on trying (keep on trying)

When it gets frightening

Look for the good in everything

Look for the people who will set your soul free

It always seems impossible until it’s done

Look for the good / Look for the good / Look for the good in everyone

Everyone is nature / Everyone is God

Everyone is love & light & vibration

Look for the good / Look for the good

Everyone gets mad sometimes & maybe they should

Look for the good / Look for the good

Yeah, look out for all the heroes in your neighborhood

Look for the good / Look for the good

Life sure would be sweeter if everybody would

Look for the good in everything

Look for the people who will set your soul free

It always seems impossible until it’s done

Look for the good in everyone

Look for the good in everything

Look for the people who will set your soul free

It always seems impossible until it’s done

Look for the good / Look for the good / Look for the good in everyone

Credits:

Directed by: Darren Doane & Jason Mraz

Filmed at CASS Recycling in Oakland, CA

