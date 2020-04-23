Jason Mraz: “Look for the Good” [Music Video]
There was a time when I would have shunned a relentlessly upbeat song like this. That time is not now.
New single “Look For The Good” out now: jasonmraz.ffm.to
New album available June 19, 2020. Pre-Save/Order here: jasonmraz.ffm.to
Watch the lalalalivestream Wednesdays at 10am PT / 1pm ET on YouTube!
Lyrics:
Look for the good in everything
Look for the people who will set your soul free
It always seems impossible until it’s done
Look for the good in everyone
Look for the good in everything
Look for the people who will set your soul free
It always seems impossible until it’s done
Look for the good in everyone
People done gone crazy / People done gone mad
People done forgot the superpowers we all have
We were born to love not hate / We can decide our fate
& look for the good in everyone & celebrate all our mistakes
If there’s a silver lining (silver lining)
You still have to find it (find it, find i-i-i-it)
Look for the good in everything
Look for the people who will set your soul free
It always seems impossible until it’s done
Look for the good in everyone
Everyone needs sunshine / Everyone needs rain
Everyone is carrying around some kind of pain
I see who you are / You’re just like me
I see you’re searching for a purpose / Guided by a dream
I see who you are / I’m just like you
I get lost sometimes & I forget what I came here to do
I keep on trying (keep on trying)
When it gets frightening
Look for the good in everything
Look for the people who will set your soul free
It always seems impossible until it’s done
Look for the good / Look for the good / Look for the good in everyone
Everyone is nature / Everyone is God
Everyone is love & light & vibration
Look for the good / Look for the good
Everyone gets mad sometimes & maybe they should
Look for the good / Look for the good
Yeah, look out for all the heroes in your neighborhood
Look for the good / Look for the good
Life sure would be sweeter if everybody would
Look for the good in everything
Look for the people who will set your soul free
It always seems impossible until it’s done
Look for the good in everyone
Look for the good in everything
Look for the people who will set your soul free
It always seems impossible until it’s done
Look for the good / Look for the good / Look for the good in everyone
Credits:
Directed by: Darren Doane & Jason Mraz
Filmed at CASS Recycling in Oakland, CA
Sign up for the Newsletter to receive updates from Jason: jasonmraz.lnk.to
Follow Jason Mraz
jasonmraz.com
facebook.com
@jason_mraz
instagram.com
tiktok.com