The Ever-Evolving Lies of Donald Trump

Trump: It was said sarcastically. It was put in the form of question to a group of extraordinarily hostile people, namely the fake news media. You know how it was asked, I was looking at you.Reporter: You were looking at Dr. Birx pic.twitter.com/V69EtmY6CJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 24, 2020

As you probably know, yesterday the crazed egomaniac playing at being president suggested to Dr. Deborah Birx that researchers should look into possibly injecting bleach into people’s lungs to fight the coronavirus. His “reasoning” probably went something like: if it kills the virus on a countertop, why wouldn’t it work inside the lungs the same way?

Let’s go to the video!

This is why he’s the most tremendous stable genius in the history of history.

But this is also one of those rare occasions when he blathered out something so monumentally stupid that some way had to be found to walk it back or excuse it.

And as with so many of these dumbass right wing statements, when the stupid is undeniable, they run with the ever-popular sarcasm excuse.

Amazing how quickly the right wing talking points evolved from “he didn’t say it” to “he said it but he meant something else” to “it was taken out of context” before settling on “he was being sarcastic to own the libs.” — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) April 24, 2020

But wait, there’s more! In the same press event today, Trump proceeded to make it very clear he was not being sarcastic!

“So I said, how do we do it inside the body or even outside the body with the hands and disinfect, I think would work. .. Maybe there’s something there.” pic.twitter.com/UsmOqiaxzt — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 24, 2020

The perfect conclusion to this tale told by an idiot.