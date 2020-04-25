The Great Tommy Emmanuel, With a Tribute to Chet Atkins: “Luttrell”
“Luttrell” appears on Tommy Emmanuel’s album “The Best of Tommysongs.” It was written, performed, and produced by Tommy. In this video, Tommy plays his TE Personal Custom Maton guitar. It was recored backstage at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN in the Chet Atkins Dressing Room on March 12, 2020. Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard with Neighborhoods Apart directed and edited this video.
Order “The Best of Tommysongs” here: store.tommyemmanuel.com
