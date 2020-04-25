Punch Brothers Live From Home: This Is the Song (Good Luck)

YouTube

A look behind the scenes from Chris Thile and our band (Chris Eldridge, Jeremy Kittel, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Brett Williams) as they recorded “This Is The Song (Good Luck)” at home for our April 11, 2020 #livefromhome broadcast. (Find it on the Punch Brothers album ‘Antifogmatic.’)

The band: Chris Thile (mandolin and vocals), Madison Cunningham (vocals), Mike Elizondo (bass), Chris Eldridge (guitar and vocals), Jeremy Kittel (violin and vocals), Brett Williams (keys)

Live From Here with Chris Thile is the modern variety show, broadcast on public radio stations across the country. Each week, you’ll hear the best in music, comedy, theatre and more. With a world-class house band and fantastic special guests — from longtime favorites to exciting new voices — it’s something you just have to see for yourself!

