This Is Tone: Andy Timmons, “Beware Dark Days” [VIDEO]

YouTube

From the highly acclaimed Andy Timmons Band record “Resolution”! Now available on guitarxperience.net fully transcribed in notation, tab and GPX formats along with over an hour of teaching from Andy regarding writing, gear and note-for-note explanation of how to properly play this tune. Mike Daane - Bass Mitch Marine - Drums

For more info on booking, tour and music please visit andytimmons.com

Facebook : facebook.com

Instagram : instagram.com

Twitter : @AndyTImmonsBand

#Andytimmons #Resolution #Guitar #Electricguitar #Ibanez #Rock #Rockmusic #Andytimmonsband #ATB #Soloartist #artist #instrumental #trio #liveconcert #concert #rockconcert #mesa #boogie #favorednation #daddario #stevevai #joesatriani #livedvd #album #dvd