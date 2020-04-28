The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sitting in Vomit
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Sitting In Vomit — [Explicit Language] Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump is limiting his Trump Shows; But he’s held three in the last 24 hours; Trump moves the goalposts on the death toll; America surpasses one million cases; 1917 or 1918 was over 100 years ago; Trump just learned about sarcasm; Trump was repeatedly warned about COVID in a series of PDBs; Red Hat protests continue; North Carolina protest leader tests positive; We need another massive stimulus; Mike Pence maskless at the Mayo clinic; Biden leads nationally by 10; Rachel Bitecofer’s new election forecast; With music by Sister Species and After The Fight; and more!