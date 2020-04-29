In Which Donald Trump Fights COVID-19 With Magical Thinking and Con Man Happy Talk

“This is going away. It’s gonna leave. It’s gonna be gone.”

Just a quick snapshot of what our forever-impeached narcissist in chief is up to today: pushing ahead with forcing states to lift stay-at-home restrictions.

Trump’s been listening to the experts on this weighty issue. And by experts, I mean the haunted voices emanating from the bottomless pit of pure need at the center of his being.

Trump says he thinks the New York Yankees will “be able to play in Yankee Stadium with obviously smaller crowds and then the crowds would start to build.” He adds, “Again, this is going away. This is going away.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 29, 2020

REPORTER: Without a vaccine, why do you think the virus will just be gone?



TRUMP: “It’s gonna go. It’s gonna leave. It’s gonna be gone. It’s gonna be eradicated.” pic.twitter.com/WdGkrVaAx7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2020

We need strong leadership more than ever, but we’ve got a con man hopelessly out of his depth.