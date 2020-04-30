Samantha Bee Explains: Why We Need to Save the Postal Service From Donald Trump’s Vendetta Against Jeff Bezos
Trump wants to let the US Postal Service (which is actually mandated in the US Constitution, not that he would know that) fail for two reasons:
1. He hates Jeff Bezos.
2. He wants to prevent people from voting by mail.
It’s policy by personal vendetta, with a dash of voter suppression for that special GOP flavor.
Contrary to what you might think, eliminating the Postal Service wouldn’t just pose a threat to the letters filled with cash we all still get from our grandparents. It would also threaten our democracy!