The Bob Cesca Podcast: Dummies, Dilettantes and Suckers
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Dummies, Dilettantes And Suckers — [Explicit Language] We Are The Derps; Trump and the 22 percent unemployment rate; We’ve reached bagel status; “A great success”; Trump keeps lying about Obama and COVID tests; Karen Pence says Mayo Clinic is lying; There’s a possible medication for coronavirus; Fauci says a second round is inevitable; Trump’s cronies getting PPP money; Jesse Ventura is running for president; Larry Hogan has to hide his tests from Trump; Trump nearly sued Brad Parscale; TRex David Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; With music by Logan Piercey and Selekt Few; and more!