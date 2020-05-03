Acoustic Guitarist Luca Stricagnoli With an Amazing New Invention: “KILL BILL (The Lonely Shepherd)”
In this video I introduce my new invention, the “Reverse Slide Neck”. It´s an add-on neck which can be fixed and removed in just a few seconds and opens new possibilities to guitar playing. Like all of my instruments, it has been built by Davide Serracini. In this video, I use it to perform “The Lonely Shepherd”, a beautiful piece composed by James Last and made even more popular by Zamfir. This tune is part of my new album “CHANGE OF RULES”.
