The Great Tommy Emmanuel: “Song for a Rainy Morning”
Music • Views: 1,553
“Song For A Rainy Morning” appears on Tommy Emmanuel’s album “The Best of Tommysongs.” It was written, performed, and produced by Tommy. He plays his TE Personal Custon Maton on this song. The video was directed and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard with Neighborhoods Apart. Order “The Best of Tommysongs” here: store.tommyemmanuel.com
[Official Web Site]
tommyemmanuel.com
[Subscribe]
goo.gl
[Spotify]
open.spotify.com
[Facebook]
facebook.com
[Instagram]
instagram.com
[Twitter]
@tommyemmanuel
[FanClub]
tommyemmanuel.com