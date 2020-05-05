The Bob Cesca Podcast: TP for My Bunghole
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
TP For My Bunghole — [Explicit Language] Bob’s toilet paper jackpot wad; The Trump Memorial; West Virginia governor says the f-word during live news conference; Reopen Fever is going to kill thousands; Trump as commander-in-chief; New death toll estimates are catastrophic; The battleground states are next; Trump freaked out about the new Lincoln Project ad; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Alexia Chambi and Tim Kniest; and more!