The Bob Cesca Show Interview: Charlie Pierce

MP3 Audio

Today Bob interviews one of our favorite writers: Charlie Pierce.

Charlie Pierce Returns — [Explicit Language] Charlie Pierce is the writer I want to be when I grow up. Charlie’s been covering politics for decades and currently publishes multiple articles a day over at esquire.com — about the Trump Crisis and more. Today we’ll talk about the 2020 election, Trump’s cannon-fodder strategy, and we’ll talk about how Charlie and I were both hit by cars. Not at the same time, by the way.

Please consider supporting the show by subscribing to our bonus content on Patreon.