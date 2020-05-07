The Bob Cesca Podcast: Live and Let Die
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Live And Let Die — [Explicit Language] Barr’s Justice Department drops charges against traitor Mike Flynn; Supreme Court overturns Bridgegate convictions; Brad Parscale warns that the Death Star is coming; May 1 was the deadliest day and yet Trump wants to end stay-at-home orders; White House ends medical briefings; White House defies CDC guidelines; White House scales back Fauci appearances; Trump’s personal valet tests positive; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Pure Flow and The Husht; and more!