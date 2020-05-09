Sheryl Crow on Fire: “Out of Our Heads” (Quarantine Version)
This is the way I try to live my life… by listening to my heart and my conscience, especially at this moment in our history where we are so divided and discerning the truth is not easy.
ALSO! My incredible band plays the following instruments in this video:
Fred Eltringham: drums
Audley Freed - acoustic guitar
Josh Grange - keys & backing vocals
Jen Gunderman - accordion & backing vocals
Robert Kearns - bass & backing vocals
Peter Stroud - acoustic guitar & backing vocals
Shout out to Alberto Vaz who had been taking all of our home recordings and putting out incredible mixes!