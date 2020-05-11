Donald Trump Says Obama Committed the Biggest Crime in US History, but He Doesn’t Feel Like Telling You What It Was

MP4 Video

I just want to direct your attention to one moment from today’s bizarre clown show on the White House lawn, as Donald Trump answers a question from Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker, who wants to know exactly what crime Trump is accusing President Obama of committing.

.@PhilipRucker: You appeared to accuse Obama of a crime yesterday. What did he do?TRUMP: “Obamagate.” RUCKER: What is the crime?TRUMP: “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody.” pic.twitter.com/EUueidNwGp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2020

So no crime, then.