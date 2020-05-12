The Bob Cesca Podcast: Brave Sir Donald Ran Away
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Brave Sir Donald Ran Away — [Explicit Language] Trump storms off after tough questioning by a reporter; Trump and Obamagate; The White House is loaded with coronavirus; Tests for the White House but no tests for the rest of us; Putin’s COVID plan for Russia sounds eerily familiar; Disinformation on the march; Bad Takes on Joe Biden; What a second Trump term will look like; Biden in the polls; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Jones and Self Animation; and more!