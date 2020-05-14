The Bob Cesca Podcast: Dr. Johnny Woodcock
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Dr. Johnny Woodcock — [Explicit Language] The Rick Bright testimony in the House; Rick Bright on Trump’s failures; Bright on the vaccine timeline; Trump said a vaccine will be ready by the end of the year; FREEEDOM; A Red Hats hangman at a Michigan rally; A second Trump term; Richard Burr is stepping down from Senate Intelligence; Tom Cotton might replace him; Dr. Fauci says schools shouldn’t reopen yet; Trump’s Obamagate scam is a huge mistake; The investigation precedent; Nikki Hapey goes Full Red Hat; Judge Sullivan vs Mike Flynn; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; “Breathe On Another” by Rocky Mountain Mike; With music by Mia Montenegro and Zerox; and more!